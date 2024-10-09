Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former DGP R Sreelekha, the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the Kerala cadre, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (October 9). She took party membership at around 4:00 pm in Thiruvananthapuram at her residence from BJP state president K Surendran and district president VV Rajesh on Wednesday.

Expressing happiness over Sreelekha's entry into the party, Surendran said that the BJP will greatly benefit from the experience of the retired DGP, who had an unblemished record as a police officer.

"More and more eminent personalities are now joining the BJP. You (the media) have been trying to portray the BJP as an untouchable party. Now the situation has changed. We are working hard to come to power in Kerala by 2026," Surendran told reporters.

Sreelekha said that it took her three weeks to decide after the BJP leaders approached her with a request. She said it was the aura of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that influenced her to join the BJP.

"I do not expect anything from the party. I see this as another opportunity to serve the people. I am not thinking about any position in the party; I am joining them because I trust their ideology," Sreelekha said.

She also said that she never had any political thoughts after taking the oath as a police officer and had worked neutrally without any political bias. Sreelekha said that she would continue to work for the people.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the Thrissur seat for the first time in the history of the state. The party's vote bank in the state is also gradually increasing. In such circumstances, the BJP wants to strengthen its hold on the public by including big personalities in their party.