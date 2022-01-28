Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead at Bengaluru apartment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Soundarya, 30, was a doctor by profession. She was married to a doctor.

Soundarya was the daughter of BSY's second daughter Padmavathi.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya VY was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, the office of the BJP leader said on Friday afternoon. It added that the body was shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

According to police, she ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her Vasant Nagar flat. High Grounds Police Station has launched a probe into the death of Soundarya.

The reason behind the extreme step taken by the 30-year old doctor working in a private hospital was not known immediately, police said.

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital, in 2018, police said. On Friday morning, Neeraj left for duty at around 8 AM and it is suspected that she ended her life two hours later.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called her on phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, a PTI report said.

