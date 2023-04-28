Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joins BJP in Delhi.

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital today (April 28). He joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Ajay Alok was suspended from the primary membership of the JD(U) last year due to anti-party activities. In a major political development in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) expelled its spokesperson Ajay Alok from the primary membership of the party. Besides Ajay Alok, JD(U) also suspended state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav from primary membership.

"Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from the party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the primary membership of the party. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline in the party," Bihar JD (U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told media.

"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said.

Following his expulsion, Ajay Alok thanked the party for relieving him and gave his best wishes to the party.

"Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you," said Ajay.

