Two NGOs, run by ex-IAS officer Harsh Mander, booked by Delhi Police

A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act over alleged violations by two NGOs in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a case under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered on Tuesday at Mehrauli police station on the complaint of the registrar of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by Centre for Equity Studies (CSE).

The CSE is being run by trustee member Harsh Mander, a retired IAS officer. However, no immediate reaction was available from Mander.

The case has been registered on the basis of an inspection by teams of NCPCR in October 2020 in these homes, police said, adding that investigation is in progress.

