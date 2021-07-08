Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College, and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla informed that Singh was under treatment at the hospital. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

"Former CM Virbhadra Singh ji died at the Indira Gandhi medical college Hospital here around 4 am due to multi-organ failure," Dr Janak Raj, senior medical superintendent of the IGMC told PTI.

After he had recovered and was discharged from the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the IGMC a few days ago.

He was on ventilator for the last two days, sources close to him said.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

