Image Source : FILE PHOTO Case registered in preventing cremation of former Hazuri Raagi in April

A case was registered on Sunday against some unknown people for allegedly opposing the cremation of former 'Hazuri Raagi' of the Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had succumbed to coronavirus in April.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Verka police station, Nishan Singh, on Sunday said the case had been registered following three online complaints received against some residents of Verka village for allegedly preventing administration to perform the last rites of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa in April.

Khalsa, 62, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died on April 2.

Following his death, some residents of Verka village had prevented the administration from conducting the cremation of Nirmal Singh.

They had even locked the doors of the cremation ground to stop performing the last rites, an act which had drawn severe criticism from various quarters.

The mortal remains of Nirmal Singh were later consigned to flames at Shukarchak village on the outskirts of the city.

The SHO on Sunday said nobody has been arrested yet, adding that an investigation was underway.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage