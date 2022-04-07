Former Congress leader, 4-time MLA from Haryana, joins Aam Aadmi Party

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Senior Congress leader from Haryana joins AAP

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh, who had previously been a minister in the state, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Thursday afternoon. He had also founded Haryana Democratic Front. Singh met Kejriwal at his residence along with his daughter Chitra Sarwara before joining the party.

The former minister took the membership of AAP during a press conference with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the AAP headquarters.

Singh was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government. Singh is a four-time MLA. He had won the Naggal Assembly constituency in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005.

Notably, following the huge victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab recently, there has been a flurry of leaders joining the party. The AAP is looking to expand in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Earlier on Monday, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

