  4. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's car meets with accident, Congress leader escapes unhurt

The accident happened when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Hisar Updated on: April 09, 2023 14:55 IST
Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's car met with accident.

Hisar: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape after his car in which he was travelling met with an accident in Hisar on Sunday. Hooda was on his way to attend a function in Hisar’s Giraye village to honour boxer Saweety Boora when a 'nilgai' suddenly appeared infront of his car.

The Congress leader and his colleagues escaped unhurt. However, his car suffered extensive damage in the incident. The front bumper of his vehicle was damaged in the incident. 

The accident happened when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district. The pictures from the site shows the impact of the accident triggered the deployment of the two front air bags of the SUV. Later, Hooda went to his scheduled programme from another vehicle.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When PTI contacted, Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe. "I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader also informed about the accident and said, “Today, my vehicle met with an accident while going to Hisar, but by the grace of God and your good wishes, me and my staff are completely safe. I will attend all future scheduled events.”

(With PTI inputs)

