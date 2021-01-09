Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhav Singh Solanki passes away; PM Modi condoles

Image Source : INDIA TV Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhav Singh Solanki passes away

Madhav Singh Solanki, a veteran Congress leader who served as Chief Minister of Gujarat four times, passed away on Saturday at the age of 93. He was also former External Affairs Minister of India in the 1991-92.

"The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative of Solanki, tweeted.

PM Modi condoled the death of the leader and tweeted, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," his tweet further read. he tweeted.

Solanki was a two term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya, Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts and communities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

He had been the longest serving chief minister of the state before Narendra Modi became CM.

His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Union minister.

