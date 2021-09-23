Former Delhi Police Commissioner YS Dadwal dies at 70

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DGSSB Under his leadership, Delhi Police won accolades for flawless and incident free police arrangements for the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, it added.

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Yudhvir Singh Dadwal has died in Delhi following prolonged illness, officials said on Thursday. He was 70. A senior police officer said Dadwal died on Wednesday night in Delhi. He used to live in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010. He retired as DG, SSB in 2011.

Dadwal was the Delhi Police chief when the Batla House encounter took place in which Special Cell Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Dadwal breathed his last at his residence last night after a prolonged illness. The IPS officer served as Delhi Police Commissioner from July 2007 to November 2010.

He had also served as Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range), Armed Police and Provisions & Logistics, and as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence & Operations) and Administration in Delhi Police and Head of force in Daman & Diu, Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh before his appointment as CP, Delhi, the statement said.

Delhi Police remembers Dadwal for his exemplary leadership in building the morale of the force and impactful systemic changes in the organisation, the statement said.

