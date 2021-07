Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Ex-Congress MLA dies on his birthday

Former Congress MLA in Maharashtra Madhukar Shankar Thakur passed away in Alibaug town in Raigad district due to a prolonged illness on Thursday, news agency PTI quoted sources in the family as saying. Thakur was 74.

Coincidentally, he passed away on his birthday. His final rites were performed at Saterje village, his native place.

He had represented the Alibaug constituency between 2004 and 2009.

