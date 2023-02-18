Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Former CJI UU Lalit backs Collegium system, says 'Near-perfect model...'

Collegium system in India: At a time when it is under attack, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Saturday (February 18) backed the Collegium system, remarking that nothing is better than this system and also said that reiteration of name by the Supreme Court Collegium is unanimous. Addressing a seminar on judicial appointments and reforms, the former CJI Lalit shared his experience as part of the Collegium system for two years.

The seminar on judicial appointments and reforms was organised by Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms.

"Initial recommendation made by Supreme Court collegium for appointment of judges to the top court and high courts need not be unanimous and could be by majority vote. But reiteration of name by the Supreme Court Collegium has to be unanimous," former CJI Lalit said.

Backing up the Collegium, CJI Lalit said, "we don't have a system better than the Collegium system. If we don't have anything qualitatively better than the collegium system, naturally, we must work towards making it possible that this collegium system survives."

He also stressed that there is no need for interference in the system. Calling it a near-perfect model, former CJI Lalit said that they can be infirmities as some recommendations get dropped.

Elaborating on the Collegium system, Justice Lalit shared his experience as part of the system and said that almost 255 names recommended by Collegium during his tenure as a member, were accepted by the government and about 30 odd recommendations were not cleared by govt till he demitted office. He also pointed out that many judges in this country normally get appointed at the level of the High Court and very few get directly appointed to Supreme Court.



