Former CJI DY Chandrachud vacates official residence after Supreme Court reminder The move came amid allegations by the top court's administration that the former CJI overstayed beyond the permitted duration following his retirement. Under Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, a retired CJI can retain a type VII bungalow for a maximum period of six months.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has vacated the official residence allotted to the CJI, nearly a month after the Supreme Court administration wrote to the Centre urging his eviction. The move came amid allegations by the top court's administration that the former CJI had overstayed beyond the permitted duration following his retirement. Responding to the issue, Chandrachud had clarified that the delay in vacating the bungalow was due to personal reasons, which he had communicated in advance to both the Supreme Court administration and successive Chief Justices.

Top court sought Centre's intervention

Last month, in an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration had written to the Centre for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi. In a communication on July 1 to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the apex court administration said the designated residence for the sitting Chief Justice of India -- Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg -- be vacated and returned to the court's housing pool, news agency PTI had reported citing sources.

Rules allow six-month retention

Under Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, a retired Chief Justice of India can retain type VII bungalow, a level below the 5, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow, for a maximum period of six months post-retirement. Justice Chandrachud, who has served as the 50th CJI between November 2022 and November 2024, was occupying the official residence of Chief Justice of India nearly eight months after demitting office.

Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, who succeeded Justice Chandrachud, chose not to move into the official accommodation during his six months tenure. Even incumbent CJI BR Gavai opted to continue living in a previously allotted bungalow.

Extension granted due to renovation

On December 18, last year, Justice Chandrachud had written to then CJI Khanna requesting him to allow him continue residing in the 5, Krishna Menon Marge residence till April 30, 2025, saying although he has been allotted Bungalow No. 14 on Tughlak Road in accordance with 2022 rules, renovation work at the new residence was going on. Then CJI Khanna had given his nod pursuant to which MoHUA approved the retention of the type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg by Justice Chandrachud from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025 on payment of licence fees of around Rs 5,000 per month.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court seeks immediate eviction of former CJI Chandrachud from official residence