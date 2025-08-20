Former CM Digambar Kamat, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to join Goa Cabinet tomorrow Once at the helm of Goa’s Congress-led government between 2007 and 2012, veteran leader Digambar Kamat (71) shifted political ground in 2022 when he, along with a bloc of Congress MLAs, defected to the BJP, giving the ruling party extra weight in the Assembly.

Panaji:

Goa is set for a political shakeup as former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and current Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar will be inducted into the state cabinet on Thursday at noon at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed on Wednesday evening after returning from Delhi. The announcement came shortly after minister Aleixo Sequeira submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. Sequeira held the Environment, Law and Judiciary, and Legislative Affairs portfolios.

Kamat returns to spotlight

When asked by reporters in his Margao constituency, Digambar Kamat indirectly confirmed his induction, quipping, “See you at Raj Bhavan tomorrow.” Kamat, 71, previously served as Goa’s Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012 under a Congress-led government. He later joined the BJP in 2022 along with a group of Congress MLAs, strengthening the saffron party’s hold in the Assembly.

Tawadkar to quit as speaker for ministerial role

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, BJP MLA from Canacona, also announced he would step down from his post following directions from the party. “I wanted to continue as Speaker, but I will resign as per the party’s directive,” he said, adding that the BJP wanted him to serve as a minister in the cabinet.

Cabinet rejig creates new balance

With Sequeira’s exit and a vacancy already created after Govind Gaude was dropped in June, Sawant’s cabinet is being reshuffled to accommodate both Kamat and Tawadkar. The move underscores the BJP’s strategy to keep its allies and defectors adequately represented while reorganising ministerial responsibilities ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Goa Minister Aleixo Sequeira resigns from Cabinet

Goa’s Environment, Captain of Ports, Law and Judiciary and Legislative Affairs Minister Aleixo Sequeira resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. The 68-year-old MLA from Nuvem handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters at Mantralaya, Porvorim, Sequeira said, “I am resigning from the cabinet on personal grounds.” He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by CM Sawant during his tenure. Sequeira had joined the cabinet in November 2023, after replacing Nilesh Cabral.

Sequeira’s political journey

Sequeira began his career with the Youth Congress, later becoming MLA from Loutolim in 1994, a seat he retained until 2007. After the 2008 delimitation, he contested from Nuvem, losing in 2012 but making a comeback in 2022, defeating his rival by over 4,300 votes.

Previously, he served as Deputy Speaker in 1999 and was also a minister in the Digambar Kamat-led government (2007–2012). Though elected on a Congress ticket in 2022, Sequeira joined the BJP in September 2022 along with seven other legislators.