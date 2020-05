Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has slipped into coma. Jogi was admitted to Raipurs's Naraina hospital on Saturday after he collapsed in his residence. The 74-year-old leader was kept on ventilator support as his breathing was irregular, the hospital had said on Saturday.

Image Source : @AJITJOGI_CG | TWITTER