Forest fires sweep across Uttarakhand, Himachal and J-K; Army, IAF launch massive dousing operation

Shimla:

Raging forest fires across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir have prompted large-scale rescue and firefighting operations, with emergency teams battling flames spreading rapidly through forests and reaching residential pockets in several regions.

In Himachal Pradesh, thick flames engulfed hillsides in Kasauli and Solan, forcing authorities to intensify efforts to stop the fire from spreading towards populated and heritage areas.

IAF intensifies firefighting efforts

The Indian Air Force joined civil authorities in the operation, carrying out continuous aerial firefighting missions using helicopters equipped with Bambi Buckets.

“The Indian Air Force is relentlessly engaged in firefighting operations in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, assisting civil authorities in combating the raging forest fire since yesterday 1700 hours and through the dark hours. IAF helicopters continue intensive Bambi Bucket operations, lifting water from Sukhna Lake to douse the flames in the affected areas. In over 15 shuttles, more than 40,000 litres of water have already been dropped on the fire zone. Despite challenging conditions, crew have undertaken sustained day and night operations and remain steadfast in their efforts to contain the fire,” IAF posted on X.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the government was strengthening preventive measures to deal with recurring summer forest fires.

“The problem of forest fires prevails during the summer season. Therefore, the forest department constructs check-dams to provide for a water source nearby in case of fire… The fire results in loss of house, wildlife… The government is working on it, and we even had a meeting chaired by the CM and attended by the Forest Department and the Fire Department. There should also be a discussion regarding the strengthening of fire lines to check spreading from one pocket to another in case of fire,” he said.

Massive blaze threatens residential areas in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, a massive blaze broke out in the Krishnapur forest area of Nainital late on Tuesday night. Strong winds pushed the flames dangerously close to residential areas before the fire was eventually brought under control with the help of local residents, forest officials and fire department teams.

Another fire incident was reported from the Gaja region in Tehri Garhwal district, where forest department personnel continued operations to contain the blaze.

Officials said Uttarakhand recorded 375 forest fire incidents between February 15 and May 24 this year, damaging nearly 319.67 hectares of forest land. The annual forest fire season in the state officially begins from February 15.

According to government data, Chamoli district emerged as the worst-affected area this season, reporting 133 fire incidents that damaged around 67.29 hectares of forest cover.

Forest department battles fires in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, forest department personnel have been working continuously to control fires reported from several locations. Officials said multiple incidents have caused extensive damage to forest areas, with firefighting teams risking their lives while attempting to stop the flames from spreading further.

Authorities across the affected states remain on high alert as dry weather and strong winds continue to fuel the fires, raising concerns over further damage to forests, wildlife and nearby settlements.

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