Foreign nationals in India can now register via CoWIN to get vaccinated: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : AP (Representational image)

The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that foreign nationals residing in India can get themselves registered on CoWin portal to take Covid vaccine.

The foreign nationals can use their passport as ID for registration on CoWIN. Once they're registered on this portal, they'll get a slot for vaccination, the government informed.

In a landmark initiative to ensure safety from COVID-19, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took the decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine.

A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons.

This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus.

The National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is being implemented across all states and Union Territories since 16th January, 2021. The vaccination programme in its current phase covers all citizens aged 18 years and above. As on 9th August, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country.

Latest India News