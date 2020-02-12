Image Source : INDIA TV Foreign Envoys in J-K: Extensive interaction with civil society, politicians, business leaders and media

The second batch of 25 foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help them have a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The foreign dignitaries went for a Shikara ride in the famous Dal Lake first. Later, they had extensive interaction with civil society, politicians, business leaders and media in Srinagar.

The group comprises envoys from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, and Kenya. Envoys from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan are also part of it.

Last month, the government had taken a group of 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to make them see the effort to bring back normalcy in Kashmir valley.

The first group to visit Kashmir comprised envoys from the US, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana, and Togo.

The envoys will travel to Jammu on Thursday after interacting with representatives of civil society groups in Kashmir.

