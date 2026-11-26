New Delhi:

What is 'Bahubali' leader Anant Singh trying to prove by inviting lakhs of people to his daughter's wedding? Nearly three lakh people watched a horse race, three helipads were built for the arrival of VVIPs, a huge pandal was erected on 25 bighas of land and food was prepared for several lakh villagers. What was the need for Anant Singh to show his clout? What does he expect to achieve by inviting top leaders and lakhs of villagers to the wedding? In fact, Anant Singh has always done politics in Bihar’s Mokama at gunpoint.

He asserted his dominance by showing off his money, lifestyle, horses, and weapons. But his candidate recently lost the MLC election, his ties with Nitish Kumar broke and the tide turned against him. In a few days from now, he will have to surrender in jail on court orders. In such a situation, he organised a huge wedding in order to display his clout. Bihar is agog over this wedding.

Maybe for a few days, people will remember the taste of his wedding sweets, forget his electoral loss and imprisonment, but this display of money and muscle power will not last long. There is no place for such brazen display in a society that is changing.

Madurai: ’Deepam’ was not lit, but the political torch continues to burn

The traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp was not lit atop the deepathoon (stone pillar) atop Thiruparankundram (Lord Murugan) hill in Madurai despite a specific order from the Supreme Court. Hindu outfits are angry over this non-compliance. G Bhanuprakash Reddy, former member of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) board, filed a petition before the apex court seeking action against officials for not complying with the apex court order.

In the status report filed by the Madurai collector, the apex court was told that the administration "took all steps to comply with the order in good faith … The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the board of trustees resolved to light the lamp at the customary place".

The district collector also said that the trust did not submit the list of persons who were supposed to go atop the hill for lighting the lamp. “I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon”, the collector’s report said.

Instead, the collector said, the administration arranged lighting of the customary lamp at the Ganesha temple behind the Murugan temple. The non-lighting of Karthigai Deepam in Madurai is a clear example of how the government obfuscates because of religious pressure-based politics and very cleverly bypassed the Supreme Court’s order.

Because of pressure from Islamic clerics, the state administration avoided lighting the lamp on the disputed pillar near Sikandar dargah, fearing opposition from the Muslim community. This was the reason why permission was not granted, excuses were invented and the sentiment of Hindu society was ignored, leading to non-compliance with the apex court order.

Hindu organisations are asking, for how long will the government obfuscate and ignore the sentiments of Hindus? The Karthigai Deepam was not lit, but the torch of politics continues to burn.

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