'For Lord Shiva's sake': Former Bengal BJP chief Tathagata Roy's request to PM Modi on Saayoni Ghosh

Kolkata:

Amid a wave of resignations by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and growing speculation about their possible alliance with the NDA, former Bengal BJP chief Tathagata Roy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to align with Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh.

Ghosh is reportedly among the 20 TMC MPs who have signed a document seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group. While Roy said he has no objection to other TMC defectors joining the BJP-led coalition, he strongly opposed Ghosh’s potential induction, citing her past controversy involving alleged disrespect toward Shivling.

“I don’t care about the rest. But Saayoni Ghosh, TMC MP, posted a meme showing a condom being put on a shivling. It shook me to my innermost being. I had filed a police complaint against her at Rabindra Sarobar PS, Kolkata - predictably with no results. Then she sung a song as part of TMC’s election campaign, which said she had the Kaaba in her eyes, Madina in her heart.For Lord Shiva’s sake, do not have anything to do with her,” Roy posted on X tagging PM Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP handle.

In another post, Roy reposted the controversial image of the Shivling, which was posted by Saayoni Ghosh.

20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs seek separate group status

In a big rejig in TMC, as many as 20 Lok Sabha MPs elected on the party ticket have sought recognition as a separate group. The MPs have reportedly submitted a request to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, though a decision on the matter is yet to be announced.

The proposed faction is said to be led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Earlier, Dastidar said the group plans to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a move that has generated significant political interest in both West Bengal and New Delhi.

Discussions have gained momentum following reports that members of the group recently met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who serves as the BJP's election in-charge for West Bengal. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also reportedly present during the meeting.

These 20 MPs include: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Halder, Mala Roy, Rachana Banerjee, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, Sharmila Sarkar, Arup Chakraborty, June Malia, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, Mitali Bag and Prasun Banerjee.

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