Food poisoning hits BSF camp in Imphal; 75 personnel, 3 civilians admitted to hospital

Imphal:

As many as 75 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and three civilians were admitted to a government hospital in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday after reportedly experiencing symptoms of suspected food poisoning following breakfast. The affected people were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at around 1 pm after complaining of nausea and vomiting.

According to officials, all 78 patients received immediate medical attention in the hospital's emergency department. Their condition was reported to be stable following treatment. A RIMS official confirmed to PTI that the patients had fallen ill due to suspected food poisoning. However, the available information did not establish what may have caused the illness.

What caused the suspected food poisoning?

The incident has raised concerns after a large number of BSF personnel and civilians reported similar symptoms following breakfast. However, the precise cause of the suspected food poisoning has not been established in the information available so far.

There was no immediate confirmation about the food consumed by the affected PEOPLE, whether they had eaten the same meal or whether any food samples would be examined to determine the cause. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident and any subsequent investigation are awaited.

Two militants arrested in separate anti-extortion operations

In a separate development, security forces in Manipur arrested two alleged militants associated with banned organisations for their suspected involvement in extortion activities, police said.

According to a police statement, a team of state police commandos carried out an operation in the Singjamei area of Imphal West district on Tuesday (October 13) and arrested Ahongshangbam Pinkumani Singh, a 39-year-old active member of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

In another operation, security forces arrested 60-year-old Mohammed Abdul Hakim from the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district. He is allegedly associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Wanglen) and was suspected of involvement in extortion activities in the area, police said.

Security operations continue amid Manipur's ethnic conflict

Police said security forces have continued search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The operations are being conducted in border areas and other sensitive locations across the state's districts, alongside regular patrolling to strengthen security.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has claimed more than 260 lives since May 2023, while thousands of people have been displaced, according to the information provided.

Amid concerns over a possible resurgence of violence, the Centre has also declared areas in Manipur as 'disturbed areas' under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for a period of six months.

(With inputs from PTI)

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