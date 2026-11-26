As winter sets in, stepping outside in the morning often means encountering a blanket of white haze. Visibility drops, distant buildings become difficult to see and roads appear covered in a layer of mist. While many people assume this is fog, the haze could also be smog, which is linked to air pollution.

Fog and smog may look similar, but they form for different reasons and can have different effects on health. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has explained the difference between the two in a post on X, highlighting what causes them and why it is important to identify the conditions correctly.

What is fog and how does it form?

According to the IMD, fog is mainly made up of tiny water droplets suspended in the air. These droplets form when moisture in the atmosphere condenses, creating a visible layer of white haze that reduces visibility. Fog is more common during winter because temperatures fall and moisture levels in the air can increase. It can make it difficult for motorists to see clearly and affect everyday travel, particularly during early morning hours.

Although fog is a natural weather phenomenon, dense fog can create challenging conditions on roads and affect the movement of vehicles.

What is smog and why does it form?

Unlike fog, smog is associated with air pollution. It contains smoke, dust, haze and other pollutant particles suspended in the atmosphere. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and dust generated by construction activities are among the factors that contribute to smog. These pollutants can accumulate in the air, creating a layer of polluted haze that reduces visibility.

During winter, weather conditions can make the problem more severe, allowing pollutants to remain concentrated near the ground. This can worsen air quality and increase people's exposure to harmful particles.

What is the biggest difference between fog and smog?

The main difference lies in how they form. Fog develops because of tiny water droplets suspended in the air, while smog contains smoke, dust and other air pollutants. Fog is primarily a natural meteorological phenomenon, whereas smog is linked to air pollution. Both can reduce visibility, making it difficult to distinguish between them just by looking at the sky.

This is why it is important not to assume that every layer of haze seen during winter mornings is ordinary fog. Checking local air quality levels can help people understand whether pollution is also contributing to the conditions.

How can smog affect your health?

Smog can affect the respiratory system and cause discomfort, particularly among people who are exposed to polluted air for long periods.

Exposure to pollutants in smog may lead to:

Eye irritation and burning sensations

Throat irritation and soreness

Coughing

Breathing difficulties

Children, older people and those already living with respiratory conditions may be more vulnerable to the effects of polluted air. Taking precautions during periods of poor air quality is therefore important.

What precautions should you take before stepping out?

If you notice a layer of haze outside in the morning, do not automatically assume it is fog. Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) for your area along with the latest weather updates before heading out. If pollution levels are high, consider limiting the time you spend outdoors, particularly near busy roads and construction sites. Wear a suitable mask when necessary and take extra care to protect children and older family members from prolonged exposure.

Delhi and several other parts of the country experience smog during winter, making it important to stay informed about local air quality rather than judging pollution levels by visibility alone.

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