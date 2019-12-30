Fog in north India: 6 killed as car falls into canal in UP's Greater Noida

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on a foggy Sunday night, police said. Five other occupants of the car suffered injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 pm, they said on Monday.

Several parts of north India are engulfed in dense fog since Sunday night, with visibility dropping drastically. Some observatories in Delhi recorded visibility at zero metres early in the morning.

"Eleven people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said.

The accident appears to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog, the official said.

There was one more car accompanying the Ertiga, the occupants of which were residents of UP's Sambhal district. They were going to Delhi, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishan Lal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netrapal (40), they said.

Further proceedings are underway, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence over the loss of life, a statement issued by the office of the Chief Minister said in Lucknow.

Adityanath directed the officials to ensure that the injured persons get proper and adequate treatment.

He also directed district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police to make necessary arrangements for safe transportation in accident-prone areas in their respective districts, the statement said.