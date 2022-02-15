Fodder scam: Verdict in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case today; Lalu reaches Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav

A special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court in Ranchi will deliver its verdict in a case related to a fodder scam. RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has already been convicted in four cases related to the multi-crore scam, is one of the main accused in the case.

Lalu on Sunday reached Ranchi from Patna. He will appear physically before the court of special CBI judge SK Shashi.

The scam pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of government money allocated to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) of various districts in undivided Bihar. The instant case involves the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury.

Lalu was first convicted in 2013 in the Chaibasa treasury case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.67 crore. He was handed five years in prison. However, the Supreme Court granted him bail in December same year. He was again convicted in 2017 in a second case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury. He was then sent to jail for 3.5 years.

Lalu's third and fourth convictions came in 2018 in the Chaibasa treasury case and Dumka treasury case. While the Chaibasa case was related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore, the fourth case was about the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore. In the Chaibasa treasury case, the court sent Lalu to jail for five years. In the fourth case, he was awarded a jail term of 14 years and a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

Lalu has challenged his convictions in the Jharkhand High Court and is currently out on bail.

The fifth case, the Doranda treasury case, is the biggest in terms of embezzled money and also accused involved (170).

