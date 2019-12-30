Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway may soon be a reality: All you need to know

Representational image

The FNG expressway —a 56 km long project between Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad — might soon be a reality for commuters travelling between these three cities.

The FNG expressway will be a boon for people travelling from Faridabad to Ghaziabad as once completed, they wouldn't need to enter Delhi and can seamlessly travel between Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Main aspects of FNG expressway

The total length of this highway will be 56-km long, out of which 8 km of distance will fall in Ghaziabad, 19.6 km will fall in Noida-Greater Noida region and remaining 28.1 km in Faridabad.

11 km long underpass at Noida-Greater Noida expressway

One of the main aspects of this project is a 6-lane 11 km long underpass which will be constructed using pushback technology connecting sectors 143 and 168 at the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

The point where the underpass end will be connected to a flover to cross the Yamuna river, connecting Noida to Faribabad.

Better connectivity at FNG expressway

Villages falling near the FNG expressway will also have better connectivity as there will be three other underpasses to add to commuters convenience.

Due to the shifting of the project between multiple agencies, the 2016 proposed FNG expressway project delayed for over three years.

The official said that the Noida authority wanted to take over the project and had been in talks with NHAI, but the central agencies had declined the offer. This made it difficult to carry out work on the elevated road and Yamuna bridge, connecting Noida (UP) with Faridabad (Haryana).

