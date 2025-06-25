'Flying assault rifle': BSS alliance unveils AK-203 equipped combat drone for India's next-gen warfare | WATCH As per the information, the drone is designed for speed, precision, and power. It is equipped to deliver a devastating impact in counter-terrorism operations and urban warfare scenarios.

New Delhi:

In a remarkable technological breakthrough, Bharat Supply and Support (BSS) Alliance has integrated an AK-203 assault rifle into a low-altitude flying drone, marking a significant leap in India's defence innovation. Following the success of its TRIYAM-3D project, the company's latest development is being hailed as a potential game-changer on the battlefield of the armed forces.

As per the information, the drone is designed for speed, precision, and power. It is equipped to deliver a devastating impact in counter-terrorism operations and urban warfare scenarios. By combining cutting-edge drone technology with a lethal firearm, BSS Alliance is believed to have opened new frontiers in tactical combat support. "A game-changing evolution in low-flying tactical drone warfare—integrating an #AssaultRifle, ideally #AK203, with a low-altitude, high-agility drone platform for #Precision #Mobility #Lethality (sic)," the BSS Alliance posted on X along with a video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Who developed this invention?

This cutting-edge drone-mounted AK-203 assault rifle has been developed by BSS Material Limited. The company was established under the Government of India's flagship initiatives — Defence Make in India and Startup India. Spearheaded by seasoned founders and promoters with deep domain expertise, BSS Material Limited brings together a dynamic team of tech entrepreneurs, automation experts, integration consultants and financial and legal professionals. Their shared vision is to create a world-class defence manufacturing hub in India, driven by the motto: Nation First.

Breakthrough in weaponised AI drone technology

Earlier, BSS Material had successfully tested a new AI-powered autonomous lethal weapon system, the Negev LMG, at an altitude of 14,000 feet, in collaboration with the Indian Army. This test marked a key advancement as such weapon systems could provide critical defence coverage in regions where deploying human soldiers is highly challenging. The success of the trial not only bolsters India's security infrastructure but also boosts the confidence and capability of the Indian armed forces.

About the Negev NG Light Machine Gun

The IMI Negev NG LMG weighs around 8 kilograms and is fitted with a NATO-standard magazine. It boasts an impressive firing rate of 850 to 1,050 rounds per minute and has an effective range of 300 to 1,000 metres. With such formidable capabilities, the weapon is designed to send a strong message to adversaries and act as a reliable force multiplier on the battlefield.

ALSO READ: HAL assures delivery of six Tejas jets to IAF by March 2026, blames engine delay by US firm GE Aerospace