Flood alert: Water level rises in Punjab's Ravi river after incessant rainfall The overflow from Madhopur Barrage has crossed the 1,00,000 cusec mark and continues to rise, triggering heavy flooding in low-lying areas along the Ravi River.

New Delhi:

Authorities have issued an urgent flood alert in parts of Jammu after the Ravi River overflowed due to heavy discharge from the Madhopur Barrage, surpassing 100,000 cusecs and continuing to rise. This has led to severe flooding in multiple low-lying villages, prompting warnings and heightened alertness across the region. Several villages, including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali, and adjacent areas have been inundated, with local administrations urging residents to take all necessary safety precautions and prepare for possible evacuation.

Rising river levels across Jammu region

Apart from the Ravi, other major rivers in the Jammu region are also rising rapidly:

Ujh River (Kathua District):

Panjtirthi: 78,750 cusecs (Danger Level: 88,000 cusecs)

Kathua: 83,834 cusecs (Danger Level: 95,099 cusecs)

Basanter River (Samba District):

Water level recorded at 4.5 ft, equal to its danger mark, with a rising trend.

Disaster response teams on standby

District administrations have placed disaster response and rescue teams on high alert, ready to assist with evacuations and emergency services. Citizens in the flood-prone zones have been strongly advised to remain indoors, stay updated through official channels, and avoid travel unless necessary.

North India braces for more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and All India Weather have warned of a low-pressure system intensifying over Rajasthan, which is expected to impact several northern states over the next 72 hours, including:

Rajasthan

Punjab

Jammu & Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Haryana

Delhi-NCR

Western Uttar Pradesh

“Next 72 hours are critical. Stay watchful,” All India Weather posted on X (formerly Twitter).

IMD issues heavy rainfall warnings and thunderstorm alerts

In its latest advisory, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for:

Jammu & Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab

Delhi

Haryana

Ladakh

Chandigarh

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Convective cloud activity, signaling potential thunderstorms, has been observed over Jammu, Patiala, and Kufri.

Nowcast alerts issued

The IMD has issued district-wise nowcast warnings, including:

Red Alert (Heavy rain, lightning, thunderstorms):

Chamba, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh)

Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa (Punjab)

Orange Alert:

Parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Konkan, Odisha

Northwest India: Rainfall to persist till August 26, tapering off afterward.

Gujarat: Heavy rain likely to continue till August 30.

Rajasthan: Heavy rainfall expected till August 27.

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab: Very heavy rain likely on August 25 and 26.

IMD safety advisory

Stay indoors during heavy rainfall

Avoid weak structures and trees

Check traffic and road conditions before traveling

Limit non-essential movement