Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur following heavy rainfall; NH5 blocked | Video

Kinnaur (HP) :

Flash floods were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur following heavy rainfall in the region. This comes a day after neighbouring Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi was hit by a cloudburst, which ultimately led to the death of four people.

The flash floods were reported at the Raldang Khad near Ribba nallah in the Pooh block of the district, which led to the blockage of National Highway 05. In a post on 'X' (previously known as Twitter), Kinnaur District Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma said the district administration and the Border Road Organisation (BRO) were working to clear the site.

He also said that no loss of life was reported in the district till now. "400+ pilgrims were rescued after a washed-away bridge at Kangrang Nallah, during Kinner Kailash Yatra. Area was pitch dark with only portable lights, this 9+ hrs operation was powered by pure commitment," he posted on 'X'.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. It has also issued an orange alert in this regard for districts such as Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

Mandi remains the worst-hit district

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi remains the worst-hit district in the state. The district has received over 179 mm of rainfall, leading to a closure of 295 roads, including the Mandi-Dharampur road (NH 3) and Aut to Sainj road (NH 305).

Looking at the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its team for search and rescue operations.

Himachal incurs Rs 1,852 crore losses

According to a report by news agency PTI, Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,852 crore till date, with the onset of monsoon on June 20. So far, more than 100 people have lost their lives, while 36 others remain missing. More than 1,700 houses have also been damaged by the rainfall, while 360 power distribution transformers and 257 water supply schemes remain affected.

