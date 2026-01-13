Five, including man posing as IAS officer, held as SSB busts gang at Indo-Nepal border SSB personnel arrested five men at the Rupaideha border after one of them falsely claimed to be an IAS officer. Investigations revealed the group was attempting to reach Nepal for gambling. A case under cheating by personation has been filed and inquiries continue.

A dramatic incident occurred at the India-Nepal Rupaideha border after the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detained five men who were allegedly trying to cross into Nepal using a vehicle fitted with a red-blue beacon and hooter. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on January 11 during a routine inspection, Circle Officer of Nanpara, Pahup Kumar Singh, said. The group was travelling in an Innova Crysta bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

Accused claimed to be IAS officer at Lucknow secretariat

During the initial questioning, one of the men introduced himself as Dharmendra Singh and claimed he was an IAS officer posted at the Lucknow Secretariat. However, a detailed enquiry by SSB, Rupaideha police and other security agencies found that none of those in the car was an IAS officer and nor were they authorised to use a red-blue beacon, Singh said.

Investigation exposes the lie

Officials said that the vehicle was registered in Lucknow under Priya Agencies, a firm owned by Dharmendra's wife. The other four accused were identified as Shubham Bajpai, Anmol Singh, Sachin Singh and Swapnal Sahay -- all residents of Lucknow.

Gang admits they were heading to Nepal to gamble

During the interrogation, the group confessed they were travelling to Nepal to visit casinos for gambling. Police recovered cash amounting to Rs 2.17 lakh, six mobile phones, an electronic chip device and a power bank from their possession. A case has been lodged against them under Section 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating by personation. Further investigation is underway, Circle Officer Pahup Kumar Singh added.

