Five dead after wedding SUV plunges into pond in Odisha's Dhenkanal, two escape alive

Dhenkanal:

A wedding celebration in Odisha's Dhenkanal district turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a Mahindra XUV carrying baraatis lost control and plunged into a pond late at night. Five people drowned in the accident, while two others managed to escape safely. The incident took place while the wedding procession was travelling from Bangursingh village to Indupur village for the marriage ceremony. The sudden accident transformed what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a scene of grief.

According to officials, Abhishek Sahu of Bangursingh village was scheduled to marry the daughter of Rohit Kumar Prusti, a resident of Indupur village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits. Several vehicles carrying wedding guests were travelling to the bride's village when one of the SUVs reportedly lost control in the darkness near a bend in the road and plunged into a nearby pond. The occupants became trapped inside the submerged vehicle. Five passengers died due to drowning before they could be rescued, while two others managed to come out alive.

Five victims identified

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Ram Sahu, 26-year-old Avinash Sahu, 25-year-old Rakesh Kumar Sahu, 27-year-old Chandrakant Swain, and Abhijeet Sahu, who was the groom's cousin from his maternal aunt's family. Soon after the accident, local villagers rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, pulled the vehicle out of the pond. Police from Dhenkanal Sadar police station also reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination.

Eyewitness recounts rescue attempt

Eyewitness Durvasa Sahu said the wedding procession was travelling from Bangursingh to Indupur when the SUV veered off the road near Chhatia and fell into a pond. "The baraatis were travelling from Bangursingh to Indupur. There is a pond near a bend at Chhatia where the car plunged into the water. When we reached the spot, we found the vehicle submerged. Four or five of us entered the pond and tried to rescue the passengers, but we could not save them. By the time more villagers arrived, it was too late. Five people lost their lives," Sahu said.

He added that seven people were travelling in the SUV. "Two people somehow managed to get out, but the remaining five could not escape because the doors got locked, leading to their deaths," Sahu added.

Police begin investigation into accident

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether poor visibility, speeding or any mechanical issue contributed to the vehicle losing control. Officials are also examining the circumstances that prevented five passengers from escaping after the SUV entered the water.

Wedding joy replaced by mourning

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over both Bangursingh and Indupur villages. Families who had gathered to celebrate the wedding are now mourning the loss of their loved ones. Scenes of grief were witnessed at the district hospital, where relatives broke down as the bodies of the victims were brought for post-mortem.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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