First women fighter pilots of India: Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh The world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8. This year's theme is, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” It calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind.

Women's day 2025 is being celebrated today to advocate rights, equality and empowerment of all females. As we celebrate International Women's Day today, it is crucial to remember and honour the great achievements and transformation of them over the years. One such landmark was set last year when Indian Air Force, for the first time, inducted female fighter pilots. Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh scripted history by becoming the first-ever women to undergo fighter pilot training in IAF.

Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh are finest examples of steps towards gender quality in India's armed forces. Squadron Leader Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, operating India's indigenously 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron. Singh's other two female compatriots, Sqn Ldr Bhawna Kanth and Sqn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi are now flying the Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert.

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh

Born in January 1992 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Mohana Singh hails from a family deeply rooted in military service. Her father, Pratap Singh Jitarwal, is a retired IAF Master Warrant Officer, and her grandfather was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra.

Mohana Singh's first major career breakthrough came in 2019 when she became the first female fighter pilot in the IAF to attain full operational status on the Hawk Mk.132 advanced jet trainer. She had by then logged over 380 hours of incident-free flying, mastering both Air-to-Air and Air-to-Ground combat modes.

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi

Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly the MiG 21 Bison, solo. She hails from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. She did her schooling from Deoland, a small town in Madhya Pradesh and went on to study Bachelors in Technology from Banasthali University, Rajasthan. During this time, she joined the Flying Club and went on to pass the Indian Air Force exam. She completed her training at Hyderabad Air Force Academy. Her inspiration to fly fighter jets comes from her brother who is in the Army.

Born on 27 October 1993, her father, Dinkar Chaturvedi, is an executive engineer in Water Resource Department of MP government and her mother is a home maker.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth

Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade. She joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. She is currently posted at a fighter base in the western sector.

