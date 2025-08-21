First picture of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta a day after attack as she meets BJP MPs A man from Gujarat, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), allegedly pulled her hair and attacked her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. The accused was overpowered and arrested on the spot.

A day after being attacked at her residence, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met BJP MPs at her home in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting, seen as her first public appearance since the incident, comes amid heightened security and political outrage over the attack.

She was assaulted during the weekly 'Jan Sunwai' at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday. Police have already arrested the accused in connection with the incident and are probing the motive behind the attack.

All the Dehi BJP MPs-- Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogendra Chandelia-- met the Chief Minister.

Khandelwal, sharing a picture on X, wrote, "Today, I met with the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta ji, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi and inquired about her well-being. The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as before, is continuously engaged with dedication in the work of the people of Delhi."

Rekha Gupta's security enhanced

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's security cover has been enhanced, and extra personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed.

Gupta was given Z-category security after he became the Delhi CM. However, it was enhanced to Z-plus following a review by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after 15 days of Gupta becoming the chief minister. Now, CRPF commandos will be deployed in the inner perimeter of her security cover, while the Delhi Police will continue to manage the outer perimeter.

The officials have also said that no one would now be allowed to directly approach Gupta during her 'Jan Sunwai' sessions, and everyone will have to undergo a verification before being placed before the Delhi CM. Besides, a designated perimeter will be created to ensure that no one comes closer to Gupta.

Rakha Gupta was attacked during 'Jan Sunwai'

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man attacked Gupta during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' session at her residence. The attacker, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, first handed some papers to Gupta, but suddenly pulled her hair and slapped her. She was later overpowered by Gupta's security personnel and arrested.

Later, the Delhi Police booked Khimjibhai under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has now been sent to five days of police custody. It is being alleged that Khimjibhai conducted the attack as part of a "well-planned conspiracy". It has also been said that Khimjibhai is a "professional criminal" with a history of serious offences.

