First picture of Baba Barfani emerges ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2026

New Delhi:

The first picture of this year’s naturally formed ice Shivling, revered as Baba Barfani, has been released from the sacred Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The ice formation, which is believed to represent Lord Shiva, appears every year inside the high-altitude cave shrine and marks the beginning of spiritual anticipation for the annual pilgrimage.

(Image Source : REPORTER)First picture of Baba Barfani

Amarnath Yatra dates announced

The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3, 2026, and will conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The announcement was made after a key meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The pilgrimage will run for nearly 57 days, with the traditional “Pratham Puja” scheduled on June 29, 2026, to invoke blessings of Lord Shiva.

Registration to begin from April 15

Authorities have confirmed that registration for the yatra will start from April 15, 2026, and will be available in both online and offline modes. Devotees can register at 554 bank branches across India, including J&K Bank, SBI, PNB, and Yes Bank, making the process accessible for pilgrims nationwide.

Strict guidelines for pilgrims

Officials have also laid down eligibility rules for the pilgrimage. Only devotees aged between 13 and 70 years will be allowed to undertake the journey. The administration has emphasized safety and smooth management, with detailed arrangements being planned for the expected large influx of pilgrims this year.

Two routes for the journey

Pilgrims will be able to reach the sacred cave shrine via two routes:

The traditional Pahalgam route, approximately 48 km long through Anantnag district The shorter but steeper Baltal route, around 14 km via Ganderbal district

Both routes are being prepared to ensure safe and smooth movement of devotees during the pilgrimage season.