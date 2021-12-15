Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
First Omicron case detected in West Bengal as 7-year old tests positive

The child had arrived from Hyderabad via Abu Dhabi. However, his parents tested negative for the infection. The case was detected in the Murshidabad district.

Kolkata Updated on: December 15, 2021 15:48 IST
First Omicron case detected in West Bengal as 7-year old tests positive

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, in a 7-year old child. The child had arrived from Hyderabad via Abu Dhabi. However, his parents tested negative for the infection. The boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The case was detected in the Murshidabad district.

Earlier today, two foreign nationals had tested positive for the omicron variant of Covid 19 in Telangana. 

The World Health Organization has warned that this new variant of the coronavirus infection is prevalent in more than 70 countries. Vaccination, social distancing, and personal hand hygiene all need to be ensured, the global body has said.

