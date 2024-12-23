First meeting of parliamentary panel on 'One Nation, One Election' on January 8: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One Nation, One Election

One Nation, One Election: The first meeting of the 39-member parliamentary panel on 'One Nation, One Election' will be held on January 8, 2025, said sources on Monday (December 23). This will mark the beginning of nationwide discussions on this key electoral reform initiative by the BJP-led NDA government.

According to the Parliamentary sources, the first meeting of the Joint Committee on bills for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, is likely to be an introductory one with officials briefing the panel on the two bills to implement a long-cherished election promise of the BJP.

