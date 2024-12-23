Monday, December 23, 2024
     
First meeting of parliamentary panel on 'One Nation, One Election' on January 8: Sources

The One Nation, One Election Bill proposes simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India. This initiative is expected to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and minimise disruption caused by frequent elections in the country.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 23, 2024 19:44 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 19:49 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

One Nation, One Election: The first meeting of the 39-member parliamentary panel on 'One Nation, One Election' will be held on January 8, 2025, said sources on Monday (December 23). This will mark the beginning of nationwide discussions on this key electoral reform initiative by the BJP-led NDA government.

According to the Parliamentary sources, the first meeting of the Joint Committee on bills for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, is likely to be an introductory one with officials briefing the panel on the two bills to implement a long-cherished election promise of the BJP.

The story is being updated. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

