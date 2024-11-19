Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE First delayed, then scheduled and ultimately cancelled: Air India fliers horrid tale

An Air India flight with over 100 New Delhi-bound passengers have been stranded in Thailand's Phuket for over 80 hours now after several delays due to technical faults, according to multiple reports. Passengers of the Air India airlines were upset at the airport after AI377 which was to come from Phuket to Delhi on November 16. First, due to a technical fault, the plane was announced to take off 6 hours late.

Then when finally the boarding started the flight was cancelled. The passengers alleged that after being made to wait for hours at the airport, they were asked to board the plane, only to be deboarded an hour later. The flight was cancelled.

Next, the plane was prepped for a flight. The passengers say they were told that it was the same plane, but the fault had been fixed. The plane took off and about two-and-a-half hours after take-off, it landed back at Phuket and the passengers were again told that there was a technical fault. Since then, the passengers have been stuck at Phuket.

According to sources, accommodation arrangements have been made for all passengers and reimbursement will be given to all. There are 35-40 passengers who are currently in Phuket, they will be flown out on this evening's flight. The airline source said the passengers were provided with accommodation.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)