Image Source : PTI First cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre

The first cured patient discharged on Monday from Sardar Patel COVID19 Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. A total of 147 coronavirus positive patients admitted to the centre till date. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is looking after the facility. Meanwhile, volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

On July 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre. The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, 28,701 new COVID19 cases and 500 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage