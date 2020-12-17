Image Source : FILE PHOTO Who will get first Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi? Kejriwal govt readies rollout blueprint

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has prepared a plan for the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital. According to Health minister Satyendar Jain, employees of the Delhi Jal Board and electricity department will be among the category of frontline health staff for Covid-19 vaccination. According to a report in The Indian Express, the city government has issued an order to the respective departments in this regard.

"DJB and electricity department employees had worked day in and day out during the lockdown. The Delhi government has issued an order to include them in the category of frontline for vaccination, so that they also get a vaccine in the first phase," he said.

The AAP government has started the enrolment process of healthcare workers of different city hospitals and other related facilities for the vaccination programme. Citing sources, the IE report said that nearly 1.8 lakh-2.25 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated in the first phase. The frontline workers also include police and sanitation staff.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,547 fresh cases on Wednesday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 per cent. The death toll mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities, while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day. This is the second consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below two per cent.

These 1,547 fresh cases came out of 79,042 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,885 RT-PCR tests. The total number of cases has climbed to 6,11,99, while the recovery rate stands at over 96 per cent.

According to Jain, the city is ‘aggressively tackling’ the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below 2 per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May.

The government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. As on Tuesday, the number of tests done per million was over 3.9 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 74 lakh.

As many as 5,88,586 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

