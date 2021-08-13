First Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets regulators nod for phase 2, 3 trials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets nod for phase 2 and 3 trials.

The first nasal vaccine against coronavirus developed by Bharat Biotech supported by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has been given regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 trials, the Ministry of Science & Technology informed on Friday.

Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said.

"Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials," the DBT said.

This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India.

BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, US.

