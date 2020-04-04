Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
First COVID-19 positive woman in Bhopal discharged from hospital

A woman who was first to test coronavirus positive in Bhopal discharged from the hospital along with her father on Saturday. She and her father who is a journalist now test negative.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2020 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

The 26-year-old woman from Bhopal has tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. The patient has a travel history to the United Kingdom. She returned to Bhopal three on March 19. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1 million mark as the global death toll topped 50,000. In India, the number of cases crossed the 3,000 marks at 3,082 and the death toll crosses 80. 

