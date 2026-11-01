First batch of Agniveers in Indian Navy set to exit service on November 21 as 4-year tenure ends

New Delhi:

The first batch of Agniveers inducted into the Indian Navy is set to complete its four-year tenure and exit service on November 21. Around 2,100 Agniveers were inducted into the Indian Navy in the first batch, of whom approximately 550 (nearly 25 per cent) have been absorbed into the Navy under the retention policy. The remaining Agniveers are expected to exit after completing their tenure. However, there are indications that technical-category Agniveers may be considered for an extension of up to two years, depending on requirements and the applicable policy.

Along with Indian Navy, Agniveers of other forces - air force, army are set to be released by December 31. Over 18,000 Agniveers will be released by December-end after completing their four-year tenure under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Meanwhile, no formal communication regarding the proposed extension has been issued so far. According to a senior officer, the government may be preparing a roadmap to address the issue.

What is Agnipath recruitment model?

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, is aimed at transforming the recruitment process in the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy recruits 10th and 12th-qualified youth as Agniveers. They undergo basic training at INS Chilka (Odisha) and subsequently attend professional courses at various training schools of the Navy, spread across the country. The Agniveers are attached to afloat platforms for sea exposure and later deployed for duties in ships, air squadrons and shore establishments. Training imparted in the Navy is based on the proficiency required to handle the assigned tasks in a supervised/ independent role.

The Agniveers receive a fixed monthly pay of Rs 30000/- in the first year, which is gradually increased annually to Rs 40000/- in the fourth year. On completion of the four-year engagement period, 25% of the Agniveers are retained in the Navy. The retainment is exercised based on performance evaluation during the engagement period and would accrue highly motivated and qualified sailors to the navy. The retained sailors undergo further training and gain hands-on experience to be entrusted with the operation or maintenance of potent weapon systems, complex machinery and electronics. They receive pay and allowances applicable to regular sailors in the Navy.

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