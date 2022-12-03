First batch of 3,000 Agniveers ready including 341 women, informs Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Kumar also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

In what could be an exemplary start of 'Nari Sashaktikaran' in India's armed forces, the Navy on Saturday informed that around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived out of which 341 are women. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said in a first, women sailors have been inducted who had undergone similar tests. The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that it will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047, Admiral Kumar added.

"We've inducted 341 women Agniveers now. It's the first time women are being inducted into the ranks. We're not inducting women separately. They're being inducted in the same manner as their male counterparts. It's a uniform method of selection. They undergo similar tests," Admiral Kumar said, "They'll be deployed on ships, airbases, aircraft. They will be trained for everything the way a normal sailor is trained. There is going to be no difference in training. We're looking at being a gender-neutral force where we only look at capability of the individual," he added.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region. He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead.

"The government has given us clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurances that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047," the Navy Chief said.

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said. The Navy Chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country.

