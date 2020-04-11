Firozabad's Tundla reports 4 new coronavirus positive cases

Image Source : AP A National Disaster Response Force soldier disinfects an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in India.

Four people have been found coronavirus positive in Tundla's Partapur in Firozabad district near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. State officials informed that the four coronavirus positive patients have surfaced from the same village where earlier a migrant worker who tested COVID-19 had stayed. He was found coronavirus positive in Agra. Meanwhile, a Jamaat member has also tested positive near Saharsa town in Budaun district. Following this, cops are tracing all those who had come in contact with the Jamaat member. So far, a total of 2 Jamaat members have tested positive here while reports of 38 other people are awaited. At present, Firozabad has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus while Uttar Pradesh positive cases stand at 431 including 4 deaths.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a video conference with the chief ministers of various states discussing the road ahead amid coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. In the meeting, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and other states CMs have advised the prime minister to extend the lockdown considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per reports, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Capt Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra have asked the PM to extend the lockdown till April 30.

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 7,000-mark at 7,447 including 239 deaths while 643 patients have recovered from deadly COVID-19 that first outbreak in China's Wuhan in November-December 2019. In the last 24 hours, India has witnessed 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases, the sharpest ever increase in cases across the nation. The 7,447 tally includes 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, in order to contain the virus, several places in the country across states which have been identified as hotspots are sealed to impose a strict lockdown. Essential requirements including food, milk, other stuff are being delivered at door-step or societies gates as people are not being allowed to venture out.

