Breaking: Gunshots fired in Delhi's Brahampuri after CAA violence spirals on Tuesday morning

An incident of firing has been reported from Brahampuri area of Delhi which saw CAA violence spiral on Monday. As per reports, shots were fired in Brahampuri near Shahdara district. The incident of firing has reportedly taken place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 9:41 IST
An incident of firing has been reported from Brahampuri area of Delhi which saw CAA violence spiral on Monday. As per reports, shots were fired in Brahampuri near Shahdara district. The incident of firing has reportedly taken place in the wee hours of Tuesday.  

Delhi Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel held flag march in Brahampuri after the incident 

Five people lost their lives on Monday as pro and anti CAA protesters clashed in Northeast Delhi. Among those dead is a Delhi Police head constable. 

The police have identified the violent protester who opened fire at the cops and have detained him. 

