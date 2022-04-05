Bihar: Firing on MLC candidate Raees Khan's convoy in Siwan, 1 killed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MLC Raees Khan with former JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh

Highlights An independent candidate from Bihar's Siwan narrowly escaped his death.

His convoy was attacked by a group of miscreants armed with AK-47s.

Four to five armed men attacked his convoy when it was crossing the Mahuwal village.

An independent candidate from Bihar's Siwan narrowly escaped his death on Monday night after his convoy was attacked by a group of miscreants armed with AK-47s. In the process, a local was killed who was returning from a wedding ceremony. Four others were injured in the attack.

The incident took place at around 11 pm at Mahuwal village when candidate Raees Khan was returning home from the office after the voting ended in 24 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday.

Four to five armed men attacked Khan's convoy when it was crossing the Mahuwal village. A car, which was behind the convoy was also attacked and a villager named Vinod Yadav (30) died after multiple bullets hit him, along with two others injured in the same car. Two of Khan's supporters received bullet injuries, one supporter identified as Bablu is critical.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Sinha reached the hospital at night, met the injured, and took details of the incident. He also inspected the incident spot late at night.

Vowing to take revenge, Former Janata Dal (United) JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh said, "Our brother Raees Khan somehow survived in the incident and account of the incident will be taken and the people who opened fire will not be spared."

Criminal turned politician Khan, better known as Khan Brothers are the most famous criminals since the death of Shahabuddin in Siwan. Khan alleged that he was not provided with a security guard during the election even after he had requested the District Magistrate about it.

(With ANI Inputs)

