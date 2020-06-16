Army colonel, 2 jawans martyred in clash with Chinese troops at LAC | LIVE

Image Source : AP One Indian Army officer, two jawans have been martyred in firing at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

One Indian Army colonel, two jawans have been martyred in a clash with Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh region. Top officers of India Army were at the valley to take stock of the situation. This is for the first time in 40 years that such a deadly clash has taken place at the LAC.

According to India Army Official Statement, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers."

Official Statement-

During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.@indiatvnews @adgpi — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) June 16, 2020

Casualties have also been reported on the China side, however, an exact number of casualties is not confirmed at the moment.

According to ANI -- Army has amended its statement, saying "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh"

Here's what we know so far on India-China deadly clash

During the de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties.

Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China.

The talks are happening near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

Meanwhile, according to reports, China's foreign office has said it hopes India will not take unilateral action and won't let the situation to further escalate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar over India-China clash at LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quoted their Foreign Minister, ANI reported. China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation, China Foreign Minister said, according to ANI.

Indian Army also conducted a banner drill at the clash site in order to de-escalate the situation.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage