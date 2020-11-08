Image Source : PTI All firecrackers sale licenses suspended ahead of Diwali in Delhi

Delhi Police has suspended all licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers on Sunday and said that further action will be taken on the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has seized 593 kg of illegal crackers being sold in various parts of Delhi. Seven people have also been arrested in this regard and cases registered against them.

"The Delhi Police has also arrested two for bursting firecrackers after registering eight cases in this connection," a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, a man was arrested selling illegal fireworks without any license in south Delhi's Jaitpur, and 16.3 kg of illegal firecrackers seized from his possession. Cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.

Earlier, a supplier of illegal crackers was apprehended from his shop at Raghubir Nagar, and a total of 414.6 kg of different varieties of illegal crackers and explosive were recovered from his possession.

The Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including those branded 'green', between November 7 and 30, with the city reeling under the impact of hazardous air quality and a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 infections.

