Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Thane's Hiranandani Estate

A fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate in Thane today. The blaze has spread to at least 3-4 shops.

Meanwhile, Regional Disaster Management Centre and fire brigade along with a fire engine, quick response vehicle and water tanker are present at the spot.

The fire broke out at 8 am this morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operations are underway.

