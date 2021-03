Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at 12th floor of multi-storeyed building in Kolkata's Strand Road area

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in the city's Strand Road area on Monday evening. The blaze erupted at 6.10 pm in the building which has railway offices.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

No immediate casualties or injuries were reported.

