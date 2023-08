Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out inside Jama Masjid in Haryana's Nuh district

Nuh Jama Masjid fire: A fire broke out inside Jama Masjid in Haryana's Nuh district. The incident took place in Taoru area of Nuh. The reason of blaze is said to be a short circuit. As per reports, the fire is now under control.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad: Massive fire at commercial building in Habsiguda, no casualty reported

Latest India News